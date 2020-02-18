Sally D. Dillon

Obituary
Dillon, Sally D. ALBANY Sally D. Dillon, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Sally was the daughter of the late Michael and Rose Fuino. Sally was the devoted wife to the late Edward Dillon. They were married 49 years. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was active in the Church and an active member of the Columbiettes. She was loving to all she met, with a personality you could not resist. Sally is survived by her children, Donna (Mike) Pinchbeck, and Dan (Gail) Dillon and Rosalie; her grandchildren, Andrew, Erin (Anthony), Kevin, and Kelly (James); her great-grandchildren, Michael, Aliviah and Aubreeana; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Teresian House for their loving care of Sally. Calling hours will be held at Teresian House, 200 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, on Thursday, February 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Teresian House at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sally's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020
