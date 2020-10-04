1/1
Scott A. Goodrich
Goodrich, Scott A. ALBANY Scott A. Goodrich, 61, died September 30, 2020. Born in Albany on March 6, 1959, the son of the late Ariel and Barbara Goodrich, he was raised in Delmar and a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. He was employed by the state of New York until his retirement. He enjoyed the Mets, Patriots, Pro Wrestling and bowling. He is survived by Robin (Nancy) Goodrich, Melode (Richard) Gall, Nadine (Michael) Reilly, Kyle (Sandy) Goodrich, and Sue (Jack) Moak; along with several nieces and nephews. Scott will be laid to rest next to his mother and father during a private ceremony in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at The Arc Lexington and St. Peter's Hospital for all the care and support given to Scott. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Scott's name to: The Arc Lexington, 127 E. State St., Gloversville, NY, 12078. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
