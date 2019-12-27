Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Leahy Sr.. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Church of the Holy Spirit 667 Columbia Tpke. East Greenbush , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leahy, Thomas J. Sr. RENSSELAER Thomas J. Leahy Sr., 83 of Rensselaer, formerly of Levittown, N.Y. and New Port Richey, Fla., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born on October 27, 1936, in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Denis J. and Lillian (Sheehan) Leahy. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret, of 60 years; and has four children: Thomas J. (Kathleen) Leahy Jr. of Murphy, N.C., Catherine (Michael Scott) Leahy-Scott of Valatie, Timothy W. Leahy of Guilderland, and Joan (Frank Davis) Leahy Davis of North Greenbush. He is also survived by three brothers and two sisters: Denis Michael (Carol) Leahy, Robert Leahy, Kevin (Kathleen) Leahy, Mary Patricia (James Vela) Leahy and Denise (David) Spar; six grandchildren: Thomas J. (Kat) Leahy III, Patricia E. (Frank) Paino, Kerri A. Leahy, Christian V. Leahy, Megan E. Scott and Michael Thomas Scott; and two great-grandsons: Frank and Nicholas Paino. Tom was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret A. Mahon and Loretta Cafaro. In his younger days, Tom played basketball at All Hallows High School in the Bronx, was named to the All City basketball team, and then went on to play basketball on full scholarship for Villanova University. It was at Villanova where he met his wife, Marge, who was with her high school visiting the university. In recent days Tom loved to watch basketball and many other sports as well as at least four news channels. Tom served as a police officer for 37 years for the Inc. Village of Floral Park, serving 36 of those years as the president of the Floral Park Police Benevolent Association. He also served as president of the Nassau Police Conference. Over his 37 years, Tom also was a member and assisted lobbying efforts on behalf of police for the Metropolitan Police Conference of New York and the Police Conference of New York. Tom's entire career was dedicated to the protection and advancement of police officers. He was a fierce negotiator representing union issues to benefit police officers. He lobbied for legislative bills which supported police and their mission. Tom was truly an advocate for the rights, integrity and reputation of all police officers. Upon retirement, Tom and his wife, Marge, moved to Florida. Health issues brought them back to New York to be close to family. Tom's beloved Marge passed away on October 28, 2019. As there is no "Tom and Marge" without Marge, Tom succumbed to his health issues eight weeks after Marge's death to be with her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush, with Father Quy Vo and Father Joseph O'Brien con celebrating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 3-6 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook St., Valatie. Private interment will be scheduled at a later date in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer.







