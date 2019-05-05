Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Henry Kuchenbecker Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kuchenbecker, Warren Henry Jr. EAST POESTENKILL Warren H. Kuchenbecker Jr. "Renny," 70 of East Poestenkill, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019, in Nokomis, Fla. Born in Troy on July 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Warren H. Kuchenbecker Sr. and Margaret A. Kuchenbecker (Inglis); and the husband of Tonya L. Kuchenbecker (Lamphere). He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and the State University of New York at Oswego. Renny had been employed at the Troy City School district, where he taught industrial arts/technology before retiring at the age of 55. He enjoyed woodworking, playing the guitar, and spending time with his family. Renny could make or fix just about anything and his resourcefulness will be remembered by those who knew him. Renny is survived by two daughters, Latefa (Eric) Goldberg and Keara (James) Lombardi; a son, Brendan Kuchenbecker; and two stepsons, Derek (Gladys) Fulton and Jayson Fulton. He was also the passionate, energetic grandfather of his four grandchildren, Ava and Luca Lombardi and Savannah and Pace Fulton. There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in the Union Gospel Church, East Poestenkill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



