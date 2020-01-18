|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Angels Chapel on the Campus of Siena College
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Chapel on the Campus of Siena College
Interment
Following Services
Healey, William A. D.D.S. M.A. F.I.C.D. TROY Dr. William A. Healey of Troy, passed away after a long illness on January 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 29, 1931, to William J. and Helen (Fleming) Healey, he was raised in Watervliet where he attended St. Patrick's School and graduated in 1948 from LaSalle Institute in Troy. A graduate of Siena College (1952), Dr. Healey went on to receive a master's degree in biochemistry from Boston University and received his D.D.S. from Georgetown Dental School in 1958. A proud veteran, Dr. Healey served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Dental Office at the Brooklyn Navy Yard from 1958 to 1961. In 1962, Dr. Healey returned to the Capital District and began his dental practice in Wynantskill, where he cared for generations of local families. In 1988, he proudly welcomed his son, Timothy, to join the practice. He served as president and was a longtime member of the Troy Dental Study Club, president of the Third District Dental Society, and was a member of the American Dental Society. "Doc" (as he was affectionately known by his family, friends, and patients) was a loud and proud fan of the Siena College basketball team. With his Siena cap on his head, he was a fixture at games for more than 50 years. He also was immensely proud to have played on Siena's legendary hoop teams from 1949 to 1952, including on the 1950 Championship team. In addition, he was a past member of the Siena Alumni Board. A devoted patron of musical theater, few things made "Doc" happier than singing along to the scores of classic shows in theaters throughout the Capital District. His musical "prowess" on the harmonica also entertained friends and family at parties for years. A devoted family man, Dr. Healey was beloved by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Fitzgerald). His survivors include his daughter, Kellyanne (John) Murray of Troy; sons, Dr. Timothy F. (Carol) Healey of Troy and William A. (Julie) Healey III of Cary, N.C.; and his adoring grandchildren, Jack (Lauren), Michael, and MaryKate Murray and Benjamin Healey. He also is survived by his niece, Linda Joly; and his dear and devoted companion of the last four years, Patricia Judge. He was predeceased by his sister, Bernice John. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel on the Campus of Siena College in Loudonville. Interment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Dr. Healey's family on Sunday, January 19, from 4 until 7 p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome, in Dr. Healey's memory, to The Endowment to Advance Franciscan Values at Siena College, c/o The Development Office, 515 Loudon Rd, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a message of sympathy for the Healey family and for driving directions, please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
