DeBlock, William John CASTLETON William John DeBlock, 68 of Castleton, passed away on October 20, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer with his family by his side. Bill was born on April 28, 1952, to John and Suzanne DeBlock of New Hampton, N.Y. After graduating from Minisink Valley High School in 1970, he went on to graduate from Orange County Community College with an associate degree in political science. From there, he attended Michigan State University where he earned his B.S. in law enforcement administration. He also received his M.A. in criminal justice from the State University of New York in Albany, as well as from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. After graduation from Michigan State, Bill became a New Jersey State Trooper from 1974 - 1977. While starting his career in New Jersey, his aspirations were always to be a New York State Trooper. In 1977, he was hired by the New York State Police where he served for 31 years. Roles in the New York State Police included Troop FBCI investigator, Troop F commander, Troop NYC commander, staff inspector of Internal Affairs Bureau, and final assignment prior to retirement - deputy superintendent - colonel, Field Command. He was the husband of 48 years of Christina; loving father of Allison (Steve) Berlin, Jason (Shannon) DeBlock, Andrew (Elizabeth) DeBlock, and Matthew (Lauren) DeBlock; and proud grandfather of Ben, Abby, Warner, Wesley, William, Chris, Maddy, Nate, Aidan, and Owen. Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Bill had been a member of the Greenbush Reformed Church since moving upstate 20 years ago. A devout Michigan State fan, Bill was fortunate to share many memories with his family at these sporting events over the years. Another fond memory was the trip on a Tiger Cruise aboard the USS Enterprise with his son Jason who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Thank you to the many who supported and cared for Bill during his illness including Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane, Dr. Matthew Warndorf and Dr. Nischala Ammannagari and the staff of New York Oncology Hematology. In addition, the family would like to thank Bill's colleagues from the New York State Police for their support during this time. Visitation to be held at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. A graveside service will take place in the family plot in the Ridgebury Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SUNY Orange Foundation, 115 South St., Middletown, NY, 10940 or East Greenbush Reformed Church, P.O. Box 460, East Greenbush, NY, 12061. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com