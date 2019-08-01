Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Billy" Letko. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Visitation 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Letko, William "Billy" VOORHEESVILLE William "Billy" Letko, originally from Guilderland, received his Deer Management Permit for the Happy Hunting Grounds on July 26, 2019, after a short illness. We are happy to report that his departure was smooth and confortable. He was able to get transportation directly from his Voorheesville home. His wife and sister, Mary were there to see him off. We are sure he has already scoped out the perfect place for his treestand and clear waters to drown a worm or two. You had to be worthy to be counted among Billy's friends, but once you were, you had a friend for life as evidenced by the hundreds of friends of all ages that would attend his famous pig roasts. Innately intelligent and armed with a keen eye, incredible aim, quick wit and an infectious laugh, he was difficult to forget. Everywhere he traveled he would bump into someone he knew. Billy Letko stories will be repeated around campfires and in fishing boats under starry skies for years to come. There will never be another like him. Billy leaves behind his devoted wife, Becky; and siblings, Peter (Kathi) Letko, Cynthia (Bill) Christiano, Nancy (John) Munson and Mary (Chuck) Preska; several nieces and nephews; and canine companion, Stryker.He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and AnnaMae (Nancy) Letko; a nephew, Tony Christiano; and many canine companions that he loved like family. The family would like to thank the following for their extraordinary care and support: Dr. Lance Sullenberger, Dr. Ian Santoro, Dr. S. Michael Fuhrman, Dr. Hossanah, Dr. Lisa Galati, Dr. Kambam, Cheri LaChance of Aspen Dental, all of the nurses at A.M.C. B3, S.I.C.U. and M.I.C.U., Robin Yantz, R.N. at Empire, nurses and therapists with Eddy Visiting Nurses (especially Gail Van Woert and Jennifer Ginder Carnibucci of the Community Hospice). Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a celebration of Billy's life immediately following at 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, Billy would encourage you to consider buying a lifetime sportsman license for the children in your family or sponsoring a youth to attend Camp Colby in Saranac Lake through N.Y.S.D.E.C. where they may learn outdoor skills. Other donations in his memory may be sent to: Eddy Visiting Nurse & Rehab Association c/o Northeast Health Foundation Center for Philanthropy 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205.







