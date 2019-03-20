REESE

Aaron M. Reese, 44, went to be with his Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2018. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1974 in Jacksonville, FL where he graduated from Fletcher High School. Aaron was the son of the late Carl Reese. He is survived by his parents, Jenny and Rusty Greer, sister Ashley Reese, nephew Elijah Reese, his 19-month old Son AJ Reese, Aunts Frances(Pete) Wynkoop, Patricia(Paul) Danese, Judy(Jerry) Pate, Uncle Mike(Karen) Wrenn and many cousins and life long friends. Aaron will always be remembered for his kind heart, generous smile and sly sense of humor. He impacted everyone he met and his memory will go on in our hearts and lives forever.

Family, friends and others whose lives Aaron touched are invited to a memorial service that will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the chapel at Beach Church, 325 7th Ave North, Jacksonville Beach. The family would also like to invite everyone who attends to a gathering immediately following the service at the same location to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary