Roemhild
Albert C. "Bud" Roemhild, Jr. died on Sunday, June 14 in his sleep after a courageous battle against Mucinous Adenocarcinoma. He was born on April 30, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. After the birth of two girls, his parents Helen and Albert, were thrilled to have a son that could carry on the family name, Albert Charles Roemhild, Jr.
Bud attended Philadelphia elementary schools and graduated in 1952 from Frankford High School. He attended Drexel University in Philadelphia pursuing the five-year co-op program, graduating in 1957 with a BS in Commerce and Engineering. He met Ginny Lenderman at Drexel, working on the college newspaper. He became Editor- in Chief. They were married on December 15, 1956, in their senior year when Bud served as president of his fraternity, Alpha Pi Lambda. They are probably the only couple that ever took a typewriter on their honeymoon as Bud wrote letters to his fraternity officers.
Bud worked for Alcoa for 42 years, starting out as an operating engineer in the Foil Mill of New Kensington, PA, 20 miles up the Allegheny River from Pittsburgh. He transferred to Davenport, IA, and served as superintendent of almost every mill there before returning to the Pittsburgh Head Office. Within a year, he was off on a round of international assignments to run the operations in Drunen, Netherlands; Kingston, Jamaica; and Sao Paolo, Brazil. On his return to Pittsburgh, he served as President of Alcoa Bauxite and Alumina and as President and CEO of Halco Mining. He retired in 1999.
Bud loved skiing; racing his 1993 Mitsubishi 3000 GT with the Porsche Club; flying kites; tennis; refinishing furniture and woodworking. He made four Grandfather Clocks and just completed making fancy-designed wood cutting boards for his children and grandchildren. He was fond of traveling, became a good videographer, and convinced Ginny to produce travel movies together. They toured over 90 countries and all 7 continents.
Bud was an Elder in three different Presbyterian Churches and became a Stephen Minister here at Palms Presbyterian Church. Bud also served as a mentor for those who contracted his rare cancer. After retiring, Bud and Ginny moved to Marsh Landing in 2002. Bud was very community-minded, serving on the Marsh Landing Master Board in charge of Infrastructure. He was instrumental in having Fletcher Park renovated to accommodate the growing youth community. They moved from Marsh Landing just three miles away to Vicar's Landing, a retirement center, in 2016 and Bud continued to be actively involved. Bud loved God, his family, and his country.
Bud is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ginny; a sister, Betty Blaine, Princeton Junction, NJ; four children, Claire Hackbarth of Jacksonville, FL; Kristen (Kevin) Curtis of Omaha, NE; Heidi (Doug) Hooper of Charleston, SC; Bret (Tiffany) Roemhild of Nocatee, FL; and twelve grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vicar's Scholarship Fund, 1000 Vicar's Landing Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082; Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, 4500 San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32224; or Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.