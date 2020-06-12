Buena
Mrs. Aurora Ocampo Buena, age 97, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 8, 2020, at Community Hospice Anne & Donald McGraw Center.
She was born January 29, 1923, in Naga, Camarines Sur, Philippines, a daughter of the late Eugenio Oleta Ocampo and Rosa Foliente Ocampo.
Aurora was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Bersola Buena; brothers Mario, Miguel, Roberto, Isidoro, Blumentritt, sister Amaparo, great-grandchild Francis and stepson, Roberto.
Affectionately known to the family as Mamita, she was wonderfully dedicated to her only daughter, Nida (Rodrigo). She was a loving grandmother to Richard (Elaine), Johanna, Michael (Shayla), Bettina (Joseph), Anne (Elmer-Joseph), and Alex and a doting great-grandmother to Kara, Ella, Emma, Isabella, Olivia, Brayden and Theresa-Mae. She was a caring sister to Micaela and Eugenio Jr, adored and referred to as "Tita Nene" by her special nieces and nephews, and loved all her many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Mamita was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of St. Johns Catholic Church, St. Paul's Catholic Church and a frequent visitor of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. She supported many Catholic causes with her generous donations. She raised her family to understand how important and powerful prayer was and led by example. Mamita graduated Magna Cum Laude from Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Manila, Philippines. She was a linguist and spent many years as a University Professor before retiring from the renowned schools of learning, University of the East, Saint Scholastica College and Mapua Institute of Technology. Her teaching career was an inspiration to her granddaughter, Johanna who also became an educator. She then migrated to the United States and graciously took on the incredible tasks of caring for her grandchildren as well as helped around the household, which allowed her daughter and son-in-law to provide for their family with little to no worry. This was all done without hesitation, which was Mamita's way. After adjusting to life with her family, she became a citizen of the United States. She enjoyed spending time with her family either listening to stories or telling her personal experiences, praying, going to mass, gardening, traveling, cooking, singing, humming around the house, and reading the newspaper. Her famous Lumpia recipe and always made with love was the food-highlight of many parties. Mamita always made sure family and guests had enough to eat and would send them on their way with goodies to enjoy.
The family expresses appreciation to the amazing caregivers who provided invaluable care to Mamita for many years.
Mamita was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She carried herself with grace, dignity, and charm as anyone who met her fell in love with her personality instantly. The family will continue to honor her in their prayers and incorporate the strong values she has instilled in all of them in their daily lives.
Visitation is from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 North Saint Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225. A rosary service will be provided at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be provided.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church located at 10472 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246, with Reverend Jhon Guarnizo officiating.
Committal Service will immediately follow at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Memory Gardens, 850 North Saint Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225. Refreshments will be provided.
Longtime friends of the family Jeremy Antonio, Gary Baroso, Michael Bundang, Matthew Mears, Abner Silverio, and Jeffrey Torres will serve as pallbearers for their beloved Mamita.
Services under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made in Mamita's name to her favorite viewing station, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN.)
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.