MILLER
Charles Donald "Don" Miller, 81, passed away November 4, 2020. Born April 21, 1939, in LaGrange, Georgia, he moved to Jacksonville as a child and became a lifelong resident. Don graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1957 and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Jacksonville University in 1962. He continued to partner with his father in their business, Miller Paint and Hardware, which became the first Ace Hardware Store in the Jacksonville area, also lending his creative marketing and advertising skills to support future Ace franchises throughout the Northeast Florida area. Later in life he partnered with his wife, Debbie, to utilize this acumen in the Florida real estate industry. In addition to his private sector life, he retired as Master Sargent from the Florida Air National Guard. He also enjoyed a robust fraternal life, holding memberships in the Scottish Rite (32nd Degree Mason), Morocco Temple Shrine, the "Spitfires," and Royal Order of the Jesters. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his affection for "river life," the Florida Gators, and party planning, as well as for his tremendously generous spirit, charismatic personality, zest for life, and Christian spirit.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Otis Cleveland Miller, Jr., brother Otis Cleveland Miller III, and daughter Elizabeth Leigh Miller. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Debbie, daughters Tara (David) and Donna (Lou), grandson "Chaz," and a number of extended family members. Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church 1735 Leonid Road with interment immediately following at Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shriners' Hospital for Children.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com