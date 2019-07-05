Swan

David Eberhard Swan, Captain: US Naval Reserve Retired. Born 18 July, 1925 in Brooklyn N.Y. to Eberhard and Dora Swan. Raised in Tampa and resided in Jacksonville since 1961.

David served in the US Merchant Marine during WWII as a ship's engineer on freighters and tankers in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Pacific War Zones. After The War David earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Florida. He then entered the U.S. Navy where he qualified and served as a ship salvage/diving officer in Korea during the Korean War.

Returning to civilian life David became a Marine Surveyor. Involved in the salvage and repair of damaged commercial ships and related works in this country and abroad, he was employed by the United States Salvage Association, Inc. for 26 years then was an independent marine engineer consultant for 20 years. During this 46 year period he completed 38 years of U.S. Naval Reserve participation with various Naval salvage and ship repair assignments and commands.

David was a founder, the founding chairman, and later the curator of the Jacksonville Maritime Museum. His hobbies included sailing, scuba diving, woodworking and maritime history.

David was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He worked with the Boy Scouts and Naval Sea Cadets. Memberships included Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Society of Marine Port Engineers - N.Y., Military Officer's Association of America, U.S. Navy Salvage Divers Reunited, American Merchant Marine Veterans of WWII, The Propeller Club, The Power Squadron, and the National Maritime Historical Society.

David was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife Dorothy Ann Swan, his sister Dorothy Clair Castor-Fleming, and his brother Judson Swan. He is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Deniston (Dale - deceased), two sons (both Merchant Seaman) Mark David Swan and Christopher Anthony Swan (Portland), and two granddaughters Dorothy Adele Swan and Viola Stuart Swan.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on July 20, 2019 at 11 am.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on July 20, 2019 at 11 am.

