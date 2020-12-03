1/1
Donald Ray Fussell Sr.
Fussell
Donald Ray Fussell, Sr., 73, of Palatka, FL passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1947, in Jacksonville, FL to the late John and Jenny Mae (Bell) Fussell. Donald was a lifelong resident of Northeast Florida and of the Baptist faith. He was a guitar enthusiast who loved to collect and play guitars. He was an avid fisherman and a wonderful grandfather.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Slaughter Fussell; sons, Donnie Fussell, Jr. and Devin Fussell; brothers, Johnny Fussell and Howard Fussell; sister, Janette Hance; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
