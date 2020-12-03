Fussell
Donald Ray Fussell, Sr., 73, of Palatka, FL passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1947, in Jacksonville, FL to the late John and Jenny Mae (Bell) Fussell. Donald was a lifelong resident of Northeast Florida and of the Baptist faith. He was a guitar enthusiast who loved to collect and play guitars. He was an avid fisherman and a wonderful grandfather.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Slaughter Fussell; sons, Donnie Fussell, Jr. and Devin Fussell; brothers, Johnny Fussell and Howard Fussell; sister, Janette Hance; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
