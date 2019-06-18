JOHNSON

Mrs. Doretha Battle Johnson passed away peacefully June 12, 2019. A native of Pelham, GA, she graduated from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, CA. Returning to Jacksonville she was employed by several department stores as a Seamstress, where she rendered many years of dedicated service. She was predeceased by her parents, Crest and Virutha Battle and husband, Tamsy Johnson. Survivors include her children, James E. Williams (Annie), Mrs. Audrey Young (Donald), Ms. Sonja Scales, Ms. Tracy Garvin and Walter L. Harris (Jametrice); 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mses. Carolyn Duncan, Ruenette Jones, Sharon, Deborah, Bernadette and Ricky Battle; brother-in-law, Jimmie Johnson; a number of other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, FRIDAY, June 21, 2019, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, where she held membership, H. B. Charles, Pastor-Teacher. Mrs. Johnson will rest in the mortuary for visitation THURSDAY from 5 PM until 7 PM and at the church Friday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.

