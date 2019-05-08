Reese

E. Donald Reese, 86 went to be with his Lord on May 7, 2019 at his home. Donald was married to his beautiful wife Sue almost 67 years. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. Donalds life and legacy was forever changed in 1973 when he had an encounter with Jesus. He retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller in 1987. Donald served during the Korean War as Sargent in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife Sue Herbert Reese, daughter Beth Reese Lampp her children Shad (Ginnie Bronson), Summer (Mike Taras), daughter Debra (Richard Malinis) her fur babies Mr. Cake, Gladys, Gabby, and Amelia, and son Scott (Wanda Reese) his children Shannon (Jerimy Kanaday), Amanda (Josh Kidd), 11 Great Grandkids Reese, Hope, Josiah, Chloe, Everett, Amelia, Luke, Maxwell, Austin, Brooks, and Brady Scot and sister Janet (Roger Koesterer). He is proceeded in death by his parents William and Dorthy Reese and son in love Mallory Lampp.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10 from 10-11am with Funeral Service 11am at Destination Church, 7341 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32211.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 904-737-7171

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019