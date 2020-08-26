1/1
Erwin Robert Miller
1926 - 2020
Miller
Erwin Robert Miller, Jr., age 94, of Temple Terrace, FL, entered into rest August 24, 2020. Erwin was born in 1926 in Rochester, NY, the son of Erwin and Grace Miller. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II and was awarded two battle stars (Leyte Gulf and Okinawa). A graduate from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y.,1949, he attended Cornell Law School for one year and then moved to Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida Law School, February 1952, and was then admitted to The Florida Bar. Erwin practiced in Jacksonville, FL for 13 years, eight years with distinguished lawyers Jack Mathews, Raymond Ehrlich, John McNatt, Jr., and others and then opened his office in Tampa in January 1966. He had as long-time partners George Archie McKendree, Clifford L. Somers, and Kenneth L. Olsen. He was an AV-rated attorney for many years and tried to a conclusion more than 500 circuit civil cases. A man who loved to travel and has been all around the globe, including China, Japan, Europe, Egypt, and an African Safari. Erwin never lost his love for boats and being on the water. He was preceded in death by his wife, ViJeanne. Survivors include his sons, Robert and John; and grandchildren, Jeffrey and Heather. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Words of condolence may be expressed at blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory
12690 N 56th St
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
8139889200
