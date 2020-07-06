Kane
Gerald Thomas Kane, (USMC, Ret), 91, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born in Binghamton, NY, and retired from US Marine Corps. Mr. Kane was a member of the VFW Post 5968 and is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Sally Kane; 3 sons: Mike (Julie) Kane, William (Robin) Kane and Patrick (Nancy) Kane; daughter, Gerri-Lyn Kane; brother, Richard (Joni) Kane; sister, Judy Simma; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020, at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL with visitation from 1-2 PM. Burial will follow with full military honors. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com