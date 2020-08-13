Helen Furlow

Furlow
Helen Elizabeth Underwood Furlow, 1945 Class of Stanton High School, passed away on August 4, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mrs. Furlow will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Sunday, July August 16th, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and in the chapel on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4237 Salisbury Road, #406, Jacksonville, Florida 32216 or American Glaucoma Society Foundation, Department 34648, P.O. Box 39000, San Francisco, California 94138. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery by "The Mortuaries That Care"...MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
