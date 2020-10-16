1/1
John R. Clear
Clear
John R. Clear passed away at age 86 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Fleming Island, FL.
He was born in Bennett, CO, and lived in Riverton, WY, for 38 years before retiring to Fleming Island in 2001. He met Colleen Collier while getting a scoop of ice cream at the Carbon County Creamery in 1955. They married that year and had four children.
John worked as an accountant for several uranium mines in Wyoming. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, bridge, camping, swimming, bowling and traveling. He will always be remembered for his ability to tell a funny story and for his boisterous laugh.
John will be missed by many including his children, Cindy Borchgrevink, Suzanne Schatza, Stacey Clear and Craig Clear; grandchildren, Denise Schneider, Deidra Cottenoir, Drew and Derek Schatza, Jason Borchgrevink, Erin Cundy and Ethan Clear, and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for condolences. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Services entrusted to Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, (904) 264-1233.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
