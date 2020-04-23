|
|
STONE
John P. Stone Sr. was born at home on June 10, 1921, in Ashtabula, Ohio. He passed away at his Avondale home on the morning of March 18th. A graduate of Georgetown University, John served in World War II as an infantry unit commander in the Marine Corps, leading the last infantry company formed in the Marines during the war. Engaged in combat in Okinawa, his regiment was to suffer the greatest number of casualties, 75% killed or wounded, of any regiment in Marine Corps history. Awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action; the Bronze Star for heroism; entitled to wear the Combat "V" Ribbon; recipient of the Purple Heart; and with his unit, awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, along with numerous other medals and campaign ribbons. He was honorably discharged from the service with the rank of Captain. John was featured on NBC's Dateline program "The Greatest Generation Lives On" with Tom Brokaw on June 17, 2001. Mr. Stone founded Carpet Concepts Inc. in 1966. He was one of the original members of the WJXT board of directors; a board member of Child Guidance and Speech Correction Clinic; a board member of the Boys Service Council (Big Brothers), and was designated Big Brother of the year in 1970 for Duval County. He also served several terms as president of Jacksonville Executive Association. For over 10 years he served as moderator for the Great Books Foundation and was cited for 7 years of service by Duval County Public Library. He will be missed by his many tennis friends he made at Boone Park for over 50 years. He was a longstanding member of St Paul's Catholic Church in Riverside.
John was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, the former Alva Tupper Heintz. Survivors include his 6 children: John P. Stone Jr., Alva Theresa Stone of Tallahassee, William T. Stone(Janan), Frank H. Stone (Eva), Christopher P. Stone (Nita), and Mark A. Stone (Carlisle). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St Paul's at a later date. He requested no flowers, any memorials should be made to a charity of your own choice.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 904-781-9262.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020