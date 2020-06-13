HANSEN
Kaye Anne Hansen 80, St Augustine, FL, passed away after a long illness on June 6th, 2020.
Born June 1, 1940, in Pottsville, PA to Norman and Mary Hand. She married John Russell Burkhart in 1957, they had six children Cindy, Rusty, Dana, Dawn, Vickie, Rebecca. She married Lewis Vego Hansen in 1979 and resided in Cucamonga, CA. She moved back to her home town of Pine Grove, PA in 2001, and attended Pine Grove Wesleyan Church. She was a Master Gardener from Penn State. In recent years she moved to St Augustine, FL where she enjoyed her church and Sunday School Unity Class at Fruit Cove Baptist Church and Gardening. She was a Registered Nurse and teacher of Nursing. She will be remembered for her laugh, you could find her in a crowd with her laugh. She was a strong Christian and loved to do daily devotions. She is preceded by her parents and grandparents, both husbands along with 2 granddaughters Sara Morral and Meghan Vanderwilt. She is survived by her six children, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Brother Walter Hand (PA), sister-in-law Margaret Houch (PA).
Celebration of life will be in Idlewild, CA in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fruit Cove Baptist Church for Missions, 501 State Road 13, St Johns, FL 32259. Hatcher Cremations 904 260-2572
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.