1/1
Martha Allen
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen
Martha Elizabeth Allen, age 91 of Melrose, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Park of the Palms in Keystone Heights, Florida.
She was born in Odenville, Alabama to the late Robie Ives and Annie Catherine Hazelwood Hawkins.
She graduated from St. Clair County High School in Odenville, Class of 1945 at the age of 16 and continued her education at Birmingham Business College where she obtained a degree in Business and Bookkeeping in 1946. She was employed at General Electric Major Appliance Division for 8 1/2 years until 1963.
That same year, she met Herschel Allen in Fernandina Beach, Florida and they were married in 1965.
Mrs. Allen was a member of the Night Blooms garden Club for Business Women in Fernandina Beach. She attended First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach and later Trinity Baptist Church in Keystone Heights.
She is preceded in death by her brother Mabry Hawkins of Odenville, Alabama.
She leaves behind her husband Herschel T. Allen of Melrose, Florida; son, C. Kevin Allen and his wife Christy of McDonough, Georgia, grandchildren, Sydney (13) and Ashton (11) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Keystone Heights.
Her family will receive friends for the hour prior to her service at the church in Keystone Heights and again starting at 2:00 pm until 3:00 PM that afternoon at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach.
She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved