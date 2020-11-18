Allen
Martha Elizabeth Allen, age 91 of Melrose, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Park of the Palms in Keystone Heights, Florida.
She was born in Odenville, Alabama to the late Robie Ives and Annie Catherine Hazelwood Hawkins.
She graduated from St. Clair County High School in Odenville, Class of 1945 at the age of 16 and continued her education at Birmingham Business College where she obtained a degree in Business and Bookkeeping in 1946. She was employed at General Electric Major Appliance Division for 8 1/2 years until 1963.
That same year, she met Herschel Allen in Fernandina Beach, Florida and they were married in 1965.
Mrs. Allen was a member of the Night Blooms garden Club for Business Women in Fernandina Beach. She attended First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach and later Trinity Baptist Church in Keystone Heights.
She is preceded in death by her brother Mabry Hawkins of Odenville, Alabama.
She leaves behind her husband Herschel T. Allen of Melrose, Florida; son, C. Kevin Allen and his wife Christy of McDonough, Georgia, grandchildren, Sydney (13) and Ashton (11) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Keystone Heights.
Her family will receive friends for the hour prior to her service at the church in Keystone Heights and again starting at 2:00 pm until 3:00 PM that afternoon at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach.
She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com