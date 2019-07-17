Cummings

Michael Cummings of Fleming Island passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 8, at age 54.

Mike was born in Topeka, KS, and graduated from St. Marys High School and Kansas State University. He worked as a sports reporter and editor in Atchison, KS; Savannah, GA; and Jacksonville. He was a copy editor at The Florida Times-Union for 20 years in Sports, News, and Specialty Publications. Last month, he started as a quality assurance reviewer at Systems Service Enterprises Inc.

But Big Kansan's greatest accomplishment wasn't work. It was the closeness of his family -- Melissa, his wife of 24 years; his children, Alex and Sara; and his brother-in-law, Dean Alexander. His life especially revolved around his kids, from Clay County Soccer Club and Fleming Island Little League games and to being Cubmaster of Pack 309. He was a longtime, frequent volunteer at Thunderbolt Elementary School (where he was known as "Mr. Thunderbolt") and more recently with the Green Cove Junior and Fleming Island High School bands. He loved baseball, football, classic rock, books, and theme park weekends with his kids and their friends, whom he "adopted" like they were his own.

Mike attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Fleming Island.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Joanne Cummings, his brother Bill Cummings, and his in-laws, Andy and Dot Anderson. In addition to Melissa, Alex, Sara, and Dean, he is survived by brothers Bob (Kathy) Cummings of St. Marys, KS, and Tim Cummings of Wamego, KS, sisters Lorye (Charlie) Armstrong of Wamego, KS, and Lisa (Aaron) Lyman of Topeka, KS, "adopted" brother John (Wendy) Aldhous-Evans of Keystone Heights, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Fleming Island Town Hall Event Center.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please visit www.hollyhillfunerals.com for Mike's full obituary and to post words of comfort.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019