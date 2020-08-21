Howell
Renee Jennings Jackson Howell (64) went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2020 after a long battle with Breast Cancer. She worked as a Kindergarten teacher for 16 years before becoming a Bailiff at the Courthouse until her health failed her. She loved her church, Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, and her job as a Bailiff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Margaret Jennings; brothers, Jasper, Samuel and Solomon, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Delmon R. Howell; children, Keasha Jennings, Rencika Jennings, Michael Jackson, Jr., Alonzo Howell (Jeanett), Delmon Howell Jr. (Marie) and Jerome Howell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grands, sisters and other relatives. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am, Tues., Aug. 25 at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 SL Badger, Jr. Circle. Renee will rest for loved ones and Friends on Mon., Aug. 24 from 5 pm until 7 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL and Tues., from 9:30 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Services Arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
