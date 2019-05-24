Larson

Richard Charles Larson, age 82, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Jacksonville. He was born in 1937 in Waukegan, Illinois, the third of four sons of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Tilford) Larson. Richard was also predeceased by his first wife Brigitte (Siewert). He is survived by his wife Barbara (Rackcliff); son Eric R. Larson and daughter Christina (Stephen) Boothe. He also leaves behind three brothers; Donald F., Robert G. and Dr. Lawrence Tilford. Also survived by four grandchildren; step-children/great grandchildren. Dr. Larson was a graduate of the University of Illinois and a veteran of the Seventh United States Army Symphony Orchestra of Cold War fame. A lifelong musician and educator, he first taught public school music in Waukegan and Bloomington, Illinois, co-founding the Bloomington-Normal Youth Orchestra. He then moved to western New York State where he served for many years as a Professor of Music, band director and administrator at the State University of New York College at Fredonia, one of the nation's leading institutions for the training of music teachers. Leaving the College following the death of his first wife, he later remarried and move to southeastern Georgia, until health related retirement from conducting. Finally settling in Jacksonville, he continued teaching and performing as a clarinetist in various venues including the Northeast Florida Conservatory of Music. Dr. Larson also became a believer following a near-death out-of-body experience. He was a member of Terry Parker Baptist Church and former Music Director at Westside Baptist Church in St. Marys, Georgia. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 28 from the Terry Parker Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville.

