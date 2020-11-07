Scott and Linda were my neighbors for over 25 yrs. Most of the summers growing up, my kids spent at their house. I couldn’t have asked for better neighbors and it was always Scott people called when they needed a hand with something or a truck. He never said no.

He was a very dedicated family man and his work ethics were above reproach. He hardly ever missed a day of exercise and probably never missed a Gator game, whether it was on TV or he was sitting in the stands.

I will remember him for his love of family, nature and teaching others about gardening. I will also miss his magazine, Pest of the Month. Lol.

He was a good man who loved the Lord.

Love ya, Scott. Karen

Friend