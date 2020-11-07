Allison
Scott Allison passed away on October 17, 2020, in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Jacksonville in 1954 and had lived in Ft. Myers since 1978.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Briggs), son Matthew, daughter Stacey and two granddaughters. Survived also by his brother, Bruce Allison.
Scott graduated from Terry Parker HS in 1972, and from the University of Florida in 1977.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us
