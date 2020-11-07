1/1
Scott Allison
Allison
Scott Allison passed away on October 17, 2020, in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Jacksonville in 1954 and had lived in Ft. Myers since 1978.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Briggs), son Matthew, daughter Stacey and two granddaughters. Survived also by his brother, Bruce Allison.
Scott graduated from Terry Parker HS in 1972, and from the University of Florida in 1977.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bayshore Ranch
November 4, 2020
Comforting Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Demeulenaere
November 3, 2020
I knew scott for over 20 yrs, he was a good friend, i remember fishing and hunting, some real good times,scott was a good man and really cared for other people , gonna miss him
Chris Demeulenaere
Friend
October 31, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to you Linda and your beautiful family. I know what Scott and ur whole family went thru such a loss but will be joined again. You know he is in Gods hands now. Bless you all
Maggi Kennedy
Friend
October 29, 2020
I was honored to work with Scott for almost 13 years. He was not only my co worker but also my friend. A quiet man with great knowledge and unimaginable strength. He will be missed by all who knew him. May God comfort his family in their time of grief and sorrow.
Lisa
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Scott is what many of us strive to be in an all around, loving, caring, humbled, selfless person. When I think about the definition of a role model, I think of Scott. He will be deeply missed!
Mike Porter
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Scott showed us all how to trust in God and continue fighting on through the toughest times!
Sandy Nadreau
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am honored to have been a part of his family. I shall treasure all the memories of one of the kindest and gentlest people I know. My heart is with you Linda and family
Tammy
Family
October 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Redecker
October 29, 2020
Scott was a good friend and a great supporter of our family. We are truly blessed and honored to know him. We will miss him, but are looking forward to seeing again in heaven.
Danny and Joyce Warford
Friend
October 29, 2020
Scott was a quiet man of deep faith. We were blessed to call him friend and brother in Christ. Just for you Scott...go Gators!
Jim and Sue
Friend
October 27, 2020
Scott and Linda were my neighbors for over 25 yrs. Most of the summers growing up, my kids spent at their house. I couldn’t have asked for better neighbors and it was always Scott people called when they needed a hand with something or a truck. He never said no.
He was a very dedicated family man and his work ethics were above reproach. He hardly ever missed a day of exercise and probably never missed a Gator game, whether it was on TV or he was sitting in the stands.
I will remember him for his love of family, nature and teaching others about gardening. I will also miss his magazine, Pest of the Month. Lol.
He was a good man who loved the Lord.
Love ya, Scott. Karen
Karen
Friend
October 27, 2020
Without a doubt, he was the best role model I could ask for. He was kind, generous and fair. He was my best friend and my number 1 fishing partner. My life will never be the same without him and not a day will pass where I will not miss him dearly. Dad, I love you and I miss you terribly.
Matt Allison
Son
October 27, 2020
Scott was a one of those special people. He was kind, loving, quiet, gentle, funny, giving, hard working, and so much more. I have so many memories with him in them and I am so grateful to have known him and learned from him. He is missed so much, but there is peace in knowing he is home in Heaven
Megan K.
Family
