Tommy Gartell (79) made his eternal transition on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Sat., Nov. 28 at the Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Ave. Tommy will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Nov. 27 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be REQUIRED at the public viewing and service. Service from the Heart entrusted in the care of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home Northside Location at 6665 New Kings Rd. (904) 765-4150.

