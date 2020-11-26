1/1
Tommy Gartrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Gartell (79) made his eternal transition on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Sat., Nov. 28 at the Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Ave. Tommy will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Nov. 27 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be REQUIRED at the public viewing and service. Service from the Heart entrusted in the care of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home Northside Location at 6665 New Kings Rd. (904) 765-4150.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved