Willis McMurry
1928 - 2020
Willis Atwood McMurry Jr. "Mac", age 91, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 21st, 2020. Mac was born in June 1928. He lost his dad at 2 years of age and his mother when he was 12 years old. He went with his brother Everett to live with his maternal grandmother. They were poor but did manage to make it with help from his Uncle James. He worked at Winn Dixie stacking up baskets that were used for the customers to pick up their groceries. They were given dented and damaged canned goods to help make ends meet. Bags of flour and sugar were a real delight. Nanna was a great cook and always made the best of the situation. She ran a boarding house for a time and then they lived in an upstairs attic of a sister of Nanna's. Mac followed in his Uncle James' insurance business. The same day he had made $600.00, he got his draft notice in the mail. He was so very disappointed! He served in the Army in Indianapolis, IN where he met his future wife, Wilma May Weaver. He served in Germany during the Korean War. He came back to the states in the fall of 1952, when he met his 3-month-old daughter, Pamela. Mac and Wilma had a fun-loving life. They traveled to Insurance Conventions, square dances, fish camps, and golf resorts. At one time they had memberships at two different golf clubs in Jacksonville. Many nights after golf games were shared with other golfers at Bay Meadows Country Club. Mac had a lifetime love of the game of poker (not the Texas Hold Em' that is so popular now). He always said he watched more poker at the table than he played. In his later years he sure did miss being able to play a round of golf or go catch some largemouth bass. He spent many Tuesday afternoons playing Gin Rummy when he was still active. He was a salesman through and through. Always had stories and jokes to share with anyone who would listen. He was a really funny guy who will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. He was ready to go see his family members that had passed before him. Two things he wanted was to catch a big bass and get a hole in one. Comically, his wife Wilma, accomplished both of those. But he was so proud to be able to tell those stories! He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Anderson (John) of Murfreesboro, TN; his granddaughter, Terri Montgomery, of Rowlett, TX; his great-granddaughter, Ashley Montgomery of Rowlett, TX and nieces and nephew; Diane, Jimmy, and Patty. He is predeceased by, his father, Willis Atwood McMurry Sr.; mother, Margaret Louise Beach McMurry; brother, James Everett McMurry; spouse, Wilma May Weaver McMurry; and his grandmother, Mamie Booth Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice in his name. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
