AVA J. BUCKWALTER
2020 - 2020
Ava J. Buckwalter, 10 months, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born Jan. 3, 2020, in Elmira, N.Y. to Justin and Veronica (Snyder) Buckwalter, Ava was a bright and happy baby. She laughed a lot, and consistently brought happiness to those around her. She loved to eat and was a healthy and active child who enjoyed being outside, playing with her dogs, going for hikes in her backpack, and was especially fond of bath time. She was joyful and engaged with those around her, and even in her passing, she was able to gift hope to two children through her generosity with Gift of Life.
Ava is survived by her parents; grandparents, Lucy Snyder of Wysox, Jeff Snyder of Wellsboro, and Robert (Deborah) Buckwalter of Leola; great-grandparents, William (Caryl) Snyder of Wyalusing; uncles and aunts, Lucas (Ashley) Snyder of Towanda, Victor (Diona) Snyder of Philadelphia, and Brent (Jeanine) Buckwalter of Ephrata and several cousins.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ava from 8 - 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 13, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A private memorial service will follow. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are asked to consider the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123-4101, 800-DONORS1, or online atwww.donors1.org. To share a condolence or memory with Ava's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
