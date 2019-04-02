Basil James Stevens, 70, of Wellsboro, died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was born Dec. 20, 1948 in Wellsboro, a son of the late William and Jeannette H. Stevens, and was a graduate of the Wellsboro Area High School.
He was married to Amber E. (Housel) Stevens for 47 years.
Basil was a dairy farmer for over 35 years who loved farming, his animals and Allis-Chalmers tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Stevens of Wellsboro, sons, Robert J. Stevens of York, Dale W. Stevens of San Francisco, Calif., brothers, Joe Stevens of Wellsboro, James and Brenda Stevens of Jamestown, N.C., sister, Elizabeth and Argyle Haught of Gastonia, N.C. and several nieces and nephews.
Basil was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, William and Patricia Stevens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
