Gary L. Sollenberger, 73, of Liberty, formerly of New Holland, died from ALS on Oct. 16, 2020 at his home. He served his country in the US Army in Vietnam for 13 months. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com