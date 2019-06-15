Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Llewellyn "Louie" Mattison. View Sign Service Information Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield , PA 16933 (570)-662-8888 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Oct. 9, 1935 in Blossburg, Gene was the son of the late Eugene Silas and Anna Lucile (Hilbolt) Mattison.

Gene is survived by his life partner, Nancy Ray; three sons, Greg Mattison of Wellsboro, Tim Mattison of Fruita, Colo., and Mark Mattison of San Diego, Calif.; three grandchildren, Jill Mattison of Wellsboro, Chantel (Paul) Musser of Wood, and Nathan (Courtney) Bradley of Middletown; four great-grandchildren, Laney, Jace, Emma, and Willow; a sister, Donna (Brant) Muller of Lee, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Gunther.

Gene attended a one-room school house in Blackwell, and later went to school in Liberty and Wellsboro.

Gene would often hike to the top of Gillespie Point as a young boy.

Gene was an employee of Dresser Industries in Wellsboro, before embarking on a career as a commercial truck driver where he worked for Daily Express, Inc. and other trucking companies.

Gene met many people on his trips throughout the United States and truly enjoyed his experiences.

Gene enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Gene also enjoyed tracing his family's genealogy, which he recorded with great detail.

Gene enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, rafting Pine Creek, bowling, bird-watching, reading, mystery movies and Westerns.

Gene's greatest love was for his many dogs that he had throughout his life.

Gene, known as Louie to many, was a modest man, but lived a full and rich life. He will be missed.

Gene Llewellyn Mattison, 83, of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 15 to June 22, 2019

