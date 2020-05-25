Ruth J. Northrop, 96, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
Ruth was born on April 16, 1924 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Hugh and Blanche (Mosso) Baker.
She married Donald R. Northrop on Aug. 5, 1943 in Wellsboro and they celebrated 53 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 24, 1996.
Ruth was a graduate of Wellsboro High School. She worked many years as a receptionist for Dr. Bailey, Wellsboro, until she retired in 1989. Prior to working for Dr. Bailey she worked as a supervisor for the Galeton Production Plant.
Surviving are daughters, Roberta Root of Wellsboro and Michele (Karl) Gundersen of Knoxville; a sister, Ann Peterson of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Todd Root, Jon Root and Donelle Weber and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Gary Baker.
A private burial will be in Ansonia Cemetery, Tioga County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Ruth or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 25 to Jun. 4, 2020.