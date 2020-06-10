Sara Fey (Gregory) Kingsley, 36, of Pine City, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1983 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Shawn and Ginger (DeGeus) Gregory. Sara was a member of His Tabernacle in Horseheads, N.Y. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions can be made to Vibrant Emotional Health, Attn: Development, 50 Broadway, FL 19, New York, NY 10004 or Addiction Awareness SAMHSA 877-726-4727. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.