SARA FEY (GREGORY) KINGSLEY
1983 - 2020
Sara Fey (Gregory) Kingsley, 36, of Pine City, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1983 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Shawn and Ginger (DeGeus) Gregory. Sara was a member of His Tabernacle in Horseheads, N.Y. A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions can be made to Vibrant Emotional Health, Attn: Development, 50 Broadway, FL 19, New York, NY 10004 or Addiction Awareness SAMHSA 877-726-4727. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
