Francis J. Karnish
1942 - 2020
Francis J. Karnish
Francis J. "Frank" Karnish, 77, of Lansford, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth.
He was the husband of Mary Ann (Mikulski) Karnish of Lansford. They were married for 54 years this past September.
Born in Coa-ldale, he was the son of the late John C. and Josephine L. (Zavodsky) Karnish.
He was a 1960 graduate of Lansford High School. Frank served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964 as an air policeman.
He was a police officer in Lansford from 1964 to 1969. He then worked as a supervisor at the Lehigh Valley Post Office and was a postmaster in Lehighton and last as postmaster in Lansford, retiring in 1998. Frank also worked for KME in Nesquehoning for 16 years in the warranty department.
He was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church. He was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Frank was a charter member and past treasurer of the Lansford Historical Society, former president of the Lansford No. 9 Mine Museum and life member of the Lansford Fire Company. He was a past president for the former Lansford Amvets and current member of the Coaldale VFW. Frank was a member of Panther Valley Golden Agers Travel Club for 20 years and was a recipient of the Panther Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award in 1999.
Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, Frank Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Summit Hill, Christopher Karnish, and his wife Sara, of Barnesville, Matthew Karnish, and his wife Jennifer, of Maiden Creek Township and Jason Karnish, and his wife Amy, of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Thaddeus, Noah, Jacob, Carley, Lukas, Jaxson, Emelia, Holden and Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Karnish
Service: Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Military interment at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lansford Fire Co., 26 E. Patterson St., P.O. Box 6, Lansford. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
