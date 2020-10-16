ILONA WILDONER

April 4,1940 - October 16, 2017

DO YOU EVER WONDER

Do you ever wonder

If you could turn your life around

Would you change the hand of fate

And never turn your head around



Would you change a single thing

Would you do everything the same

Would you change your life completely

Maybe heartache, maybe pain



I wouldn't change a single thing

Nor would I change a mile

For if you never felt the pain

You would never know a smile



We all have dreams that fall apart

Disappointments are a part of life

Don't dwell on things that might have been

Don't waste your precious life This is a poem written by Mom

and this is how Mom lived her life.

A lesson to us all.

We love you and miss you. Mom, Love Ya

Tom, Tom Jr., Jane, Linda & Mike, David, Ashley,

Carson & Kade, Jimmy





