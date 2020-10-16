ILONA WILDONER
April 4,1940 - October 16, 2017
DO YOU EVER WONDER
Do you ever wonder
If you could turn your life around
Would you change the hand of fate
And never turn your head around
Would you change a single thing
Would you do everything the same
Would you change your life completely
Maybe heartache, maybe pain
I wouldn't change a single thing
Nor would I change a mile
For if you never felt the pain
You would never know a smile
We all have dreams that fall apart
Disappointments are a part of life
Don't dwell on things that might have been
Don't waste your precious life This is a poem written by Mom
and this is how Mom lived her life.
A lesson to us all.
We love you and miss you. Mom, Love Ya
Tom, Tom Jr., Jane, Linda & Mike, David, Ashley,
Carson & Kade, Jimmy
Published in Times News on Oct. 16, 2020.