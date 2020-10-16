1/
ILONA WILDONER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ILONA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ILONA WILDONER
April 4,1940 - October 16, 2017
DO YOU EVER WONDER
Do you ever wonder
If you could turn your life around
Would you change the hand of fate
And never turn your head around

Would you change a single thing
Would you do everything the same
Would you change your life completely
Maybe heartache, maybe pain

I wouldn't change a single thing
Nor would I change a mile
For if you never felt the pain
You would never know a smile

We all have dreams that fall apart
Disappointments are a part of life
Don't dwell on things that might have been
Don't waste your precious life This is a poem written by Mom
and this is how Mom lived her life.
A lesson to us all.
We love you and miss you. Mom, Love Ya
Tom, Tom Jr., Jane, Linda & Mike, David, Ashley,
Carson & Kade, Jimmy


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved