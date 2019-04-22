Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the XXIII Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Sky-View Memorial Park
Tamaqua,, PA
View Map
Joseph P. Leonzi Obituary
Joseph P. Leonzi Jr.
Joseph P. Leonzi Jr., of Hometown, passed away at the age of 80, Friday evening in Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale.
Joseph was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Coaldale State General Hospital to Joseph and Julia (Susko) Leonzi.
He graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 1956 and later graduated from Villanova University in 1961.
He had a long and successful teaching and coaching career in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Joe taught at St. Peters High School, New Brunswick, N.J., Margate City, N.J. Public Schools, Westfield N.J. public schools, Marian Catholic High School, Tamaqua, and Hamburg Area High School, Hamburg.
As a head football coach he guided Panther Valley High School to their first District 11 championship in 1987 and was selected as coach of the year. He was also inducted into the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Joe was an avid golfer and a huge Villanova basketball fan. He also owned and operated Joseph's Driving School for over three decades.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Julia Leonzi; and a brother Albert.
He is survived by his wife Madeline of 58 years; and a son Paul; granddaughters Danielle, and her husband Andrew Connor, and Nicole, and her husband Tyler Baliet; and brother-in-law Robert Sotnik; and several nieces and a nephew.
Joe was a member of St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
Services: Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua. Interment to follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends and relatives may call from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019
