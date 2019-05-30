Mark R. Hontz

Mark Robert Hontz of Venice, FL, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 97 on May 24, 2019.

Born on Feb. 1, 1922, in Lehighton, he was one of eight children of the late Gabriel and Sadie Hon-tz.

Mark came to Venice from Scotch Plains, N.J., upon his retirement in 1985.

He graduated at the top of his class with a degree in engineering from Lehigh University, where he was a member of the Theta XI Fraternity, and went to work for the Public Service Electric & Gas Co. in New Jersey, retiring after 36 years as corporate manager of plant maintenance.

Mark served as a navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and retired at the rank of Major in the Air Force Reserves.

He continued a life of service by volunteering his time at Grace United Methodist Church and the Lions Club, and was also a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society, the Public Service Retirees Club and the Second Air Division Association. He enjoyed travel and sight-seeing, crossword puzzles, and hosting large family gatherings at his homes in Scotch Plains and Venice, and at his lake house in the Pocono Mountains.

His knowledge of the stars and constellations was passed down to children and grandchildren, many of whom fondly remember stargazing with Mark.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Barbara Daugherty, of Venice (also born in Lehighton); two daughters, Sharyn Roy (Ron) of Pennsville, NJ, and Robin Ace (Eric) of Freeland, MD; two sons, Mark E. (Barbara) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Garry (Ann) of Marietta OH; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Service: A memorial service was held this morning in the Grace United Methodist Church, Venice, where military honors were presented. The Farley Funeral Home, Venice, was in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory of Mark or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farley

funeralhome.com. Published in Times News on May 30, 2019