In Loving Memory of Nicholas A. Matto,
who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.
October comes with sad regret.
The day, the month, we can never forget.
We did not know the pain you felt
Nor heard your final cry.
We only know you were taken
from us Nick.
Without a last goodbye.
We know God is guarding you in
your silent grave.
From in it lies a precious one we
loved but could not save.
Dear God, forgive a silent tear
For one we loved is buried here
We breathe a sigh of regret
For you are ours to remember
When all the world forgets. Dearly loved and sadly missed by
Mom, Lover & Cherie
Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.