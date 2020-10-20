In Loving Memory of Nicholas A. Matto,

who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.

October comes with sad regret.

The day, the month, we can never forget.

We did not know the pain you felt

Nor heard your final cry.

We only know you were taken

from us Nick.

Without a last goodbye.

We know God is guarding you in

your silent grave.

From in it lies a precious one we

loved but could not save.

Dear God, forgive a silent tear

For one we loved is buried here

We breathe a sigh of regret

For you are ours to remember

When all the world forgets. Dearly loved and sadly missed by

Mom, Lover & Cherie





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store