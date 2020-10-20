1/
Nicholas A. Matto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Nicholas A. Matto,
who passed away 41 years ago, October 20, 1979.
October comes with sad regret.
The day, the month, we can never forget.
We did not know the pain you felt
Nor heard your final cry.
We only know you were taken
from us Nick.
Without a last goodbye.
We know God is guarding you in
your silent grave.
From in it lies a precious one we
loved but could not save.
Dear God, forgive a silent tear
For one we loved is buried here
We breathe a sigh of regret
For you are ours to remember
When all the world forgets. Dearly loved and sadly missed by
Mom, Lover & Cherie


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved