Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Keerans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Keerans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas D. Keerans Obituary
Thomas D. Keerans
Thomas Dale Keerans Sr., 60, of Coaldale and formerly of Bethpage, Long Island, N.Y., died on Monday, March 18, in Salisbury Township.
He was an insurance salesman employed by Hazleton Insurance.
Born on April 18, 1958, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was a son of the late Donald L. and Joy (Miller) Keerans.
After graduating from Tamaqua High School in 1976, Thomas attended Penn State.
He was a member and president of the Sons of the American Legion, Coaldale; a former member of Coaldale Borough Council; and attended the First Methodist Church, Tamaqua.
An avid golfer, he had many other interests and hobbies, which included gardening, hunting and woodworking; and he was a big fan of the Mets and Penn State.
In addition to his loyal golden retriever, "Buddy," Thomas is survived by his sons, Mark Keerans of Shelter Island, N.Y., and Tommy Keerans Jr. of Tamaqua; brother, Scott Keerans and family of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Lynne Omelchenko and family of Frederick, Md.
Service: Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in his name may be made to the Sons of the American Legion, c/o the Coaldale American Legion, 105 Second St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now