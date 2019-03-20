Thomas D. Keerans

Thomas Dale Keerans Sr., 60, of Coaldale and formerly of Bethpage, Long Island, N.Y., died on Monday, March 18, in Salisbury Township.

He was an insurance salesman employed by Hazleton Insurance.

Born on April 18, 1958, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was a son of the late Donald L. and Joy (Miller) Keerans.

After graduating from Tamaqua High School in 1976, Thomas attended Penn State.

He was a member and president of the Sons of the American Legion, Coaldale; a former member of Coaldale Borough Council; and attended the First Methodist Church, Tamaqua.

An avid golfer, he had many other interests and hobbies, which included gardening, hunting and woodworking; and he was a big fan of the Mets and Penn State.

In addition to his loyal golden retriever, "Buddy," Thomas is survived by his sons, Mark Keerans of Shelter Island, N.Y., and Tommy Keerans Jr. of Tamaqua; brother, Scott Keerans and family of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Lynne Omelchenko and family of Frederick, Md.

Service: Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in his name may be made to the Sons of the American Legion, c/o the Coaldale American Legion, 105 Second St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary