Ann Marie (McCarthy) Sutton



Ann Sutton, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March, 18, 2019. Ann was born to Thomas Elvin McCarthy and Sara (Rumberg) McCarthy on June 27, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in the old South End of Toledo and attended Libbey High School where she graduated in 1959. She married Mearl Sutton in Toledo on June 4, 1960.



Ann, who was called GrAnn by her grandchildren, was considered by many as a surrogate mother and grandmother. This was a role she cherished. She received great satisfaction out of encouraging and helping others.



Ann was a member of Spirit & Truth Church in Oregon, Ohio. Her faith was a large part of her life and a catalyst of her inspiration.



She spent a large portion of her professional career at National City Bank in Toledo as a Trust Administrator. She was also a partner in making and distributing customized candy in the Toledo area for many years. She loved gardening and reading and was an active member of the Tai Chi Society of Toledo, where she nurtured many great friendships.



Ann had an open house policy for her home. Everyone was welcome at any time. She loved the buzz of activity and the excitement of hosting all types of events, big or small. To her, a stranger was simply a friend she hadn't met yet.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Sara. She is survived by her husband, Mearl; sister, Carol Spradling; children, Mearl (Veronica) and Mark (Boni); grandchildren, Thea Sutton of Tacoma, Washington, Amber Holmes (Adam) of Huron, OH, and Wade Sutton of Chicago.



A celebration of life will take place at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, Ohio, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2 to 8 PM. Where a memorial service will take place at 6 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Ann's name.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019