Bradley J Couturier
Bradley J. Couturier, 61, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a short illness. He was born April 29, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late James and Caroline (Chiles) Couturier of Toledo.
Brad was born with Downs Syndrome but existed in a world of love for others. You likely could not understand what Brad was saying due to his speech impediment, but you always knew his heart. Like this picture, he was always smiling, and he offered that smile to everyone he would meet. He loved people and wanted to be around you whether it was just sitting next to you watching TV or going for a ride in the car. He was always happy. If you didn't notice the smile or couldn't understand him, you would clearly hear him say; "Give me a hug" and his arms would be spread wide open.
Brad completed his early education at the Larc Lane Center through the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In 1978, Brad started "his working career" as part of the adult day activities at Lott Industries working at 6 different facilities over the years on a variety of tasks including assembly, sorting, packaging and labeling tasks some of which was for Ford Motor Company. Brad was awarded and recognized for his work skills and accomplishments. He also worked on learning American Sign Language to better improve his communications skills. Brad retired from the program in 2015.
Brad enjoyed participating in a host of community activities. His favorite activities included: ballet and dance lessons with the Toledo Ballet Company and iDance; bowling, swim therapy at the Collingwood Center. He attended monthly talent productions at the Toledo School of Performing Arts and "Brown Bag Concerts" sponsored by the Toledo Public Library. He also enjoyed attending classical/operatic concerts; musicals at Broadway Lights, cooking classes; art classes; and utilizing the Toledo Public Library "Cybermobile" to listen to music through their computers.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed watching reruns of MASH on television and listening to Opera on his CD player. You often heard him crooning with his favorite performers from his bedroom. And if you just mentioned going to Wendy's or out for breakfast, he was on his way to the door. "Two eggs, bacon, pancakes and coffee."
He is survived by his brother, Ron Couturier (Lisa); his nephew, Scott and nieces, Aimee and Renee. He was preceded in death by brothers, Douglas and Jeffrey. Brad has numerous cousins and friends in Toledo.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd) where a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed. To view, go to Brad's profile on the funeral home's website and click on his tribute wall. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
. Memorials in memory of Brad Couturier may be sent to Sena's Quality Adult Care LLC, 2805 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419) 244-5128 or Luther Home of Mercy – https://lutherhome.org/donate/donate.html