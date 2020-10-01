Carol J. FelzerCarol J. Felzer, age 91, passed away September 27, 2020, at her home at Perrysburg Commons where she enjoyed living for 5 years. She was born July 27, 1929, in Toledo to Ernest and Lottie Goede. Carol was the youngest sister of Geraldine Knapik and Margaret Shick, who preceded her in death. She was a 1947 graduate of Libbey High School. Carol married her beloved husband, Pete in December 1948 and he sadly preceded her in death in 1994. Carol retired from Toledo Public Schools from working in the cafeteria where she developed many lasting friendships. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, eating out, knitting and reading.Carol will be deeply missed by her sons, Craig (Donna) Felzer and Philip (Joyce) Felzer; grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Stacey, Scott, Chad (Teonna) Felzer, Lauren (Ben) Petitpren and 9 great-grandchildren.The family will receive guests Friday, October 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.A very special thank you to the staff of Perrysburg Commons for their loving care of Carol over the years, as well as the wonderful Aides who cared for Carol these past few weeks.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Petri Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice in Carol's memory.To leave a special message for Carol's family, please visit: