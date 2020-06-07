Clarence "Sonny" Brooks6/13/1945 - 6/2/2020Clarence Brooks of Temperance passed away on June 2, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. Clarence was born June 13, 1945 in Toledo, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Brooks. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1963. He worked in construction for 10 years and then started at G.M. in 1977. Clarence retired from the Saturn plant in Tennessee in 2004. He was a huge Ohio State fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR races, always rooting for whoever was winning.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary. Also surviving are his children, Jodie (Rich) Dunnigan, Tracy Brooks and Brad (Michelle) Brooks; step-children, Rick Fry, Kris (Charlie) Mossburg, Kelly (Tim) Peitz, and Michael Fry. He had 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He requested only a small, private family gathering.