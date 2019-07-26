|
Colleen Alice (Sullivan) Honsberger
Colleen Alice (Sullivan) Honsberger, 78 of Englewood, FL., formerly of Perrysburg, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Manor Care of Venice, FL.
Colleen was born on May 20, 1941 to John and Wilma (Barnes) Sullivan. She was known for her bubbly personality and never-ending smile.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Welker. She is survived by her children, Shelly Honsberger, Stacy Honsberger (Rod Druschel), Sheryl Todd, Scott (Shannan) Honsberger; brothers, Richard (Carlene) Sullivan, Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan, Sister Tara (Willis) Jones; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A gathering will be held for family and friends at The Schaller Memorial Building; July 28th from 1-3pm. 130 West Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg OH.
Published in The Blade from July 26 to July 27, 2019