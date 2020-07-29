1/1
Don Thomas "Tom" Dieterle
1941 - 2020
Don Thomas "Tom" Dieterle

Don Thomas "Tom" Dieterle, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2020, in The Glendale Assisted Living. Born December 8, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Vaughan and Agnes (Damschroder) Dieterle.

Tom worked in the Freight Cargo industry as Pilot and Scheduler for a number of years.

Surviving are many numerous cousins and extended family members.

The family will receive friends after 2:00 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd, where services will begin at 4:00 p.m.

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
JUL
30
Service
04:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
