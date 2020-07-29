Don Thomas "Tom" DieterleDon Thomas "Tom" Dieterle, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2020, in The Glendale Assisted Living. Born December 8, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Vaughan and Agnes (Damschroder) Dieterle.Tom worked in the Freight Cargo industry as Pilot and Scheduler for a number of years.Surviving are many numerous cousins and extended family members.The family will receive friends after 2:00 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd, where services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Please view and sign Tom's condolence page at