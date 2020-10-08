Donald G. ZeiglerDonald Gene Zeigler, born, April 22, 1936 to James and Mary, passed peacefully, October 2, 2020. He enjoyed his time in the Army. Stationed in Germany, he was trained as a Tank Mechanic. He was a car enthusiast, spending many days and evenings at the local car shows. He also liked working on his clock collection. He then worked for General Motors for 35 years. At the time he was the youngest person to be made a Foreman at the Hydromatic Plant. A devoted family man who loved boating and fishing. In his younger days he liked to go snowmobiling. A long time member at the Bay View Yacht Club. Dearly loved by his family and friends, Ziggy put a smile on everyone's face.He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Richard; as well as his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marilyn;as well as 3 daughters, Debra, Diane, Denise; 1 son, Robert; 12 grandchildren; and an ever increasing number of great-grandchildren; and Tony, their pet cockatiel. He will be sorely missed by all of those whose lives he touched.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio where his funeral will take place on Saturday October 10 at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Immediately following services on Saturday, the family invites family and friends to Bay View Yacht Club, 3902 Summit St., Toledo for a Celebration of Life. Memorials can be sent to Hospice of northwest Ohio, or Charity of Donor's Choice.