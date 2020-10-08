1/1
Donald G. Zeigler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald G. Zeigler

Donald Gene Zeigler, born, April 22, 1936 to James and Mary, passed peacefully, October 2, 2020. He enjoyed his time in the Army. Stationed in Germany, he was trained as a Tank Mechanic. He was a car enthusiast, spending many days and evenings at the local car shows. He also liked working on his clock collection. He then worked for General Motors for 35 years. At the time he was the youngest person to be made a Foreman at the Hydromatic Plant. A devoted family man who loved boating and fishing. In his younger days he liked to go snowmobiling. A long time member at the Bay View Yacht Club. Dearly loved by his family and friends, Ziggy put a smile on everyone's face.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Richard; as well as his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marilyn;as well as 3 daughters, Debra, Diane, Denise; 1 son, Robert; 12 grandchildren; and an ever increasing number of great-grandchildren; and Tony, their pet cockatiel. He will be sorely missed by all of those whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio where his funeral will take place on Saturday October 10 at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Immediately following services on Saturday, the family invites family and friends to Bay View Yacht Club, 3902 Summit St., Toledo for a Celebration of Life. Memorials can be sent to Hospice of northwest Ohio, or Charity of Donor's Choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved