Doretha M. McKinney



Doretha M. McKinney, 104, passed away April 15, 2020. Doretha was a Libbey High School graduate and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church for 100 years.



Doretha will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to niece, Jeri Gray, for the care and compassion.



Private services arranged by House of Day Funeral Home.





