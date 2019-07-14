Dorothy J. Watkins



Dorothy Jane Watkins, 88, of Sylvania unexpectedly passed away with her family by her side on July 5, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1931 to Frederick and Augusta Kohlman in Oak Harbor, OH. Dorothy attended Rocky Ridge Elementary School and graduated from Salem Oak Harbor High School in 1950. She was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She then worked for Toledo Hospital where she met her husband, an ambulance driver, in the emergency room.



In 1953, Dorothy married John "Jack" K. Watkins from Sylvania, OH. She worked as a nurse at General Electric in Cincinnati while her husband attended mortuary school. After moving back to Sylvania, Dorothy worked as a nurse for Dr. Tallman before becoming the office manager for the Reeb Funeral Home for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 82.



When not at work, Dorothy loved to play bridge locally and pinochle until the early morning hours with her family up north. She volunteered through Olivet Lutheran Church to give communion to shut-ins for many years and golfed in their leisure league. In case you haven't heard, she loved her grandsons, traveling to their sporting events in many different states and attending their school activities. She was an excellent cook and her oyster stew was a treat at Christmas time as well as pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day. Dorothy and Jack loved the Upper Peninsula where they honeymooned in 1953 and were members of the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club. Many winters were spent in St. Petersburg, FL where she loved to shell.



Dorothy is survived by children, Julie and John (Jan); grandsons, Joshua, Nathan and Troy; brother, Herman (Lois) Kohlman; brother-in-laws, Robert (Jackie) Watkins and Lawrence Watkins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, who passed away in 2017; sisters, Sophie (Harold), Alice (Walter), Clara (Earl), May; brothers, Henry (Eleanor), Woodrow (Gertrude), Elmer and Emery (Katie).



Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at Olivet Lutheran Church, Sylvania, OH Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Contributions may be given to Olivet Lutheran Church or the donor's choice. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 21, 2019