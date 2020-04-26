Elizabeth S. Wurtz
1942 - 2020
Elizabeth S. Wurtz Elizabeth "Betsy" S. (McHugh) Wurtz, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 77. Betsy was born in Sacramento, CA to Edwin and Betty (Johnson) McHugh, and grew up in Toledo. Betsy is survived by John "Doc" Wurtz, her loving husband of 58 years; daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" (Randy) Sikorski and Linda (Darryl) Menerey; many grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by son, James "Jim" Wurtz. To leave an online condolence please visit Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home at www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
