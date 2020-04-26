Elizabeth S. Wurtz Elizabeth "Betsy" S. (McHugh) Wurtz, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 77. Betsy was born in Sacramento, CA to Edwin and Betty (Johnson) McHugh, and grew up in Toledo. Betsy is survived by John "Doc" Wurtz, her loving husband of 58 years; daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" (Randy) Sikorski and Linda (Darryl) Menerey; many grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family. She was preceded in death by son, James "Jim" Wurtz. To leave an online condolence please visit Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home at www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.